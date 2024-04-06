Ododo promises improved welfare for Kogi workers

Kogi Governor Ahmed Ododo on Saturday promised a robust welfare package for the state’s civil servants.

He gave the assurance in Lokoja after an interactive session with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress and those of the Trade Union Congress.

He said the meeting was to review steps so far taken by the state government in addressing the impact of current economic downturn, especially on public sector workers.

“We interface with organised labour as usual because this is one of the legacies of our leader, the former governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as laid down for us to follow.

“We had a very robust conversation with the organised labour, the NLC, the TUC and other unions in the state.

“This is an opportunity for us to discuss not only the welfare of civil servants, but the affairs of our dear state which we have all been elected by our people to serve,’’ Ododo said.

He assured that the interface with workers’ leaders would be a regular part of his engagement with critical stakeholders for the progress and development of Kogi.

The governor assured of his determination to make the welfare of workers a major priority of his administration.

Earlier, NLC chairman in Kogi, Gabriel Amari, expressed happiness at the governor’s positive intervention in workers’ welfare barely two months into his tenure of office.

He expressed confidence in Ododo’s candour and ability to address issues arising from the current economic hardship on Kogi workers.

He said Kogi workers were confident that the improved welfare promised by the governor would come into fruition within a short time.

“This is the most labour-friendly administration in the history of Kogi,’’ Amari stressed.

In his remarks, Chairman of TUC in Kogi, Sule Tijani, said the interactive session would strengthen relationship between organised labour and government.

“Kogi is privileged and blessed to have former civil servants and trade unionists as governor and deputy governor in the current administration,’’ Tijani noted.