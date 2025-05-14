Ododo donates N23m to corps members serving in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Ododo has donated N23 million to the 1,166 National Youth Service Corps members serving in Kogi State as transport allowance from the orientation camp to their respective places of primary assignments.

Represented by his Deputy, Joel Salifu, he made this known in his address at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members.

Ododo called on the Corps members to demonstrate commitment to Community Development Initiatives during their service year.

The governor also urged the corps members to give their best and leave a lasting impact in areas of Health Care Delivery, Community Development Service, Agriculture, Social Services, and Education.

He said: “Your performance will be duly acknowledged and rewarded at the conclusion of their service year.

“I assure you of your safety and the warm hospitality of the people of Kogi.

“I urge you to remain vigilant and execute your responsibilities effectively at your respective places of assignment, while wishing you a fruitful service year.”

Also speaking, the NYSC State Coordinator, Femi Osungbohun, urged the corps members to apply the diverse knowledge acquired during the orientation course with a view to fulfilling the expectations of Nigerians by contributing to their homeland.

Osungbohun commended Ododo for his support to the corps members, particularly the donation of over 100 bags of 50kg of rice to the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members and appealed for further assistance from the state government.

