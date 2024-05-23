Ododo directs construction of 1,000 housing units in Kogi

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has directed for the immediate commencement of work at the proposed 1,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope housing project.

Governor Ododo gave the order on Wednesday while playing host to the Management of the Federal Housing Authority.

The team, which was received by the governor during its working visit to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, was led by its Managing Director, Ayotunde Ojo.

The governor expressed joy over the meeting which aimed at finalising preparations for the implementation of the Renewed Hope Housing project in the state.

He said: “This meeting is a demonstration of the resolve of my administration to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Therefore, meeting with the management of the Federal Housing Authority today is very timely in view of the determination of my administration to ensure that Kogi enjoys her fair share of the President’s benevolence in addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria with the Renewed Hope Housing project.”

Ododo commended the efforts made by the previous state government to address housing deficit in the state.

According to him, Kogi State is critical to the actualisation of the Federal Government’s policy to provide affordable housing for the Nigerian populace under the Renewed Hope Agenda in view of the strategic location of the state.

He said: “As a state that borders nine other states and the FCT, our population growth and the effect of urbanisation and migration to the state from neighbouring states, and the FCT for social and economic reasons has significantly impacted housing needs in Kogi State.

“It will be the most strategic choice for the FHA through the Renewed Hope Housing project of Mr. President to consider Kogi State as a prime location for the Renewed Hope City.

“Kogi State is hereby allocating 100 hectares of land to the Federal Housing Authority to commence the building of the Renewed Hope City with full compensation paid by the government.”

The governor said that the construction of the Renewed Hope City in Kogi State was in line with his campaign promise to make the state open for business and by expanding housing development beyond the 16km radius of the state capital master plan.

He assured the FHA of all the support required to ensure successful implementation of the Renewed Hope City in the state.

Earlier, the Kogi State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Taiye Abanika, said the working visit by the FHA management would serve as an impetus for the state to key into the Renewed Hope Housing project and enhance access to affordable housing by the people of Kogi State.

Also speaking, Ojo described his visit to Kogi State as a homecoming due to his ancestral connection with the state capital.

Ojo commended Governor Ododo for the bold initiatives by according priorities to the welfare of workers and ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

He assured that the authority would mobilise resources to commence the construction of the houses in the state as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kogi Renewed Hope City is to be located on a 100 hectares of land off the Lokoja-Okene road in Zariagi.