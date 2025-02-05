Ododo approves N542m for payment of UTME fees, others

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has approved N542 million for the payment of 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination fees for 18,734 students in public schools across the state.

It is also for Common Entrance Examination for Basic 6 and Basic Education Certificate Examination for students in public schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Jones explained that N145.4 million would cover CEE for 25,100 basic six pupils and N215.2 million for 30,500 students qualified for BECE.

He added that N181.7 million would cover UTME fees for 18,734 students, amounting to N542.4 million.

He said the gesture was in line with the state government’s law that provides for free examination registration fees for Kogi State students in public primary and secondary schools.

The Commissioner said that the law was enacted by former Governor Yahaya Bello and expressed the commitment of the Ododo-led administration to consolidate on the gains recorded by the previous administration in the education sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state government had in October 2024 released more than N661.3 million for the payment of 2024/2025 West African Examination Council fees for students in public schools.

Jones said that the state government had so far spent N1.2 billion on payment for both public school students’ external and internal examinations in the 2024/2025 academic session.

According to him, the gesture had significantly increased school enrolment rates in the state, with the 2024 payments alone increasing school enrolment by 18 percent.

He said: “These efforts had greatly reduced the number of out-of-school children that remained a great challenge in the education sector.

“It has also enhanced students’ performance in national examinations.”

The Commissioner commended Ododo for prioritising access to quality education aimed at reducing poverty and illiteracy rates in the state.

Jones implored schools’ principals and other heads to cooperate with the ministry for a seamless registration exercise for the benefit of the targeted children.

He warned that the government would come down heavily on any school principal who tried to shortchange the students or sabotage the process.

