Since joining Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, Odion Ighalo hit the ground running. The Nigerian showed exciting glimpses of his form and attacking skills in front of goals. He was especially instrumental in the club’s Europa League exploits. However, things have not been going the way Ighalo would have expected after more than eight months at the club. Manchester United signed Ighalo as a backup striker on transfer day deadline in January. If you are a soccer fan, you can always place a bet using these betting codes on your favourite sportsbook.

The big question about Ighalo’s lack of playtime

Despite Ighalo’s EPL experience having previously made 55 appearances, scoring 16 goals for then EPL side Watford FC, Ighalo has rarely been handed playtime. In his first appearance for Manchester United, the Nigerian forward proved pundits wrong. He became more than a short-term backup striker for Marcus Rashford who was then sidelined with a back injury. According to pundits, lack of regular playtime has, however, had a toll on Ighalo’s confidence. For someone who always wanted to place a bet on the striker using BetMGM promotional offers, it is a matter of waiting for when he makes another substitution.

What’s Ole thinking about Ighalo?

Ighalo’s place at Manchester United was always going to be up for competition, especially after Marcus Rashford recovered from a back injury. However, pundits and fans have been asking questions regarding Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s plans with a striker that helped his team secure important wins at critical moments. When called upon, especially in the early days of joining Manchester United, Ighalo always delivered.

The player scored against Belgian side Club Brugge in Europa League, earning the club a deserved win to progress in the competition. He later scored against Derby County and Norwich City in a cup competition, and LASK in Europa League also in cup competition. So, why is the manager not playing the striker as often as he did before the start of a new season? While fans may not be taking it as bad treatment of the player, there are possible explanations to lack of playtime. The manager has not given reasons yet but several reasons have been put forward.

Competitive bench with young, fast talents

Odion Jude Ighalo has scored five goals since joining Manchester United, including a few assists. Such is a good state for a backup manager who has only made less than 10 starts since joining the Red Devils. However, Manchester United striking options seemed to have taken a toll on his chances. The return of Marcus Rashford to play alongside forwards like Mason Greenwood and Antonio Martial seemed to have pushed Ighalo down the pecking order.

However, it is worrying that even when players like Rashford are having a goal drought, the manager has not been handing Ighalo enough chances. The Nigerian is contracted to Manchester United until January 2021 and fans can only wait to see how the situation unfolds in the coming months. And with the incoming of Edison Cavani on a free transfer from PSG, things may only become worse for a passionate striker who is hungry for goals.