Thirty-two-year old Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has joined Al Hilal on a permanent transfer from Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, www.ckdmedia.ng can report.

The former Watford striker will now feature in the colour of his new club Al Hilal until June 2023.

Ighalo missed out playing for Nigeria in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon as his former club Al Shabab refused to release him to Nigeria due to a clause in his contract.