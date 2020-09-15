Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, has refused to endorse his party’s governorship candidate for the September 19, 2020 Edo State election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Odigie-Oyegun’s refusal to endorse Ize-Iyamu was contained in a statement he issued on Monday.

Rather, he asked the people of the state to vote for the best candidate.

He described exit of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the APC as primitive politics.

He said Obaseki, now candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election, suffered unacceptable indignity while standing bravely for the dignity and pride of his people.

The statement by Odigie-Oyegun reads in parts: “My views and statements on the Edo state political situation have been consistent. In the matter of who governs Edo State, the people are sovereign and no individual or group of people, whatever their status, can decide on their behalf.

“I stand with the people of Edo State and urge them to come out massively to exercise their democratic rights. They should vote for good governance, common decency, principled leadership, especially in the political arena and the protection of their democratic rights.”

The former Edo State Governor equally denied ever issuing a statement on the fortunes of the party.

Odigie-Oyegun said in the statement: “First, let me state emphatically that at no time did I issue any statement, verbal or written, on the fortunes of the APC, or any other party, in the imminent elections. The said statement, which is making the rounds in the social media, could only have originated from sick minds and desperate persons of criminal orientation.

“My views and statements on the Edo State political situation have been consistent. I strongly advised against the mistreatment of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the late unlamented National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and his subsequent forced exit from the APC. “Governor Obaseki stood bravely for the dignity and pride of his people and in the process suffered unacceptable indignities.

“In the matter of who governs Edo State, the people are sovereign and no individual or group, whatever their status, can decide on their behalf. I stand with the people of Edo State and urge them to come out massively to exercise their democratic rights. They should vote for good governance, common decency, principled leadership especially in the political arena and the protection of their vital democratic rights. They should, by their votes, make clear that it is their right to choose their governor and nobody else’s. There is no room for ‘fence sitters’.”