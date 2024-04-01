Odedeji identifies victory, others as benefits of Easter

One major benefit of Easter is that beyond establishing the triumph of Jesus Christ over death, it also guarantees victory over death for Christians.

This point was made in a sermon preached on Easter Day by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Rev. James Odedeji.

He made the assertion at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos.

Making reference to a statement by Jesus Christ in the Gospel of John, Chapter 11, Verse 25, Odedeji noted that resurrection from death of Jesus guaranteed resurrection from death by followers of Christ.

The theme for the service, which was well attended by parishioners in celebrative mood, was: “Implications of Christ’s Resurrection.”

Another benefit or implication of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, according to Odedeji, is that it brought redemption and salvation to mankind.

He said Jesus’ resurrection strengthened the faith of the world, particularly Christians, as stated in Acts of the Apostles, Chapter, Verse 12 that there is no salvation in any other, “for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”

Hope of eternity and immortality for man, the bishop added, is another benefit that Easter or resurrection of Jesus Christ brings to mankind.

He said followers of Christ would have been most “miserable and hopeless” if Jesus had not risen from the dead.

Citing First Corinthians, Chapter 15, verse 19, he said Christians would have been men most pitiable if all their hopes end on earth, with nothing to look forward to beyond.

He identified the laying of the foundation of the Christian faith as yet another benefit of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, saying the resurrection laid strong foundation for the spread of the good news, which the church is all about.

“Christ resurrection implies the fulfillment of the old testament,” he added.

According to him, most of the Old Testament represented prophecies towards the coming of Jesus, his death and resurrection for the redemption of mankind.

All those prophecies, according to him, would have amounted to naught, if Jesus Christ had not resurrected.

He said the resurrection of Christ was divinely orchestrated to remove any iota of doubt about the resurrection.

He cited the empty tomb, and many post-resurrection appearances of Jesus as incontrovertible evidences about the resurrection.

He ended the sermon by admonishing the congregation not just to celebrate Easter, but to ensure they appropriate the benefits of Easter.

Quoting First Corinthians, Chapter 15, Verse 58, he said: “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”