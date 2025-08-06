Ode to the heroine of the press, by Dele Alake

It is said that some are born great and others have greatness thrust upon them. Dr. Doyin Abiola, who joined the Saints yesterday, showed up on both counts.

She was the scion of the illustrious Aboaba family, reputed for its elitist pedigree and nobility built on professionalism and class.

That heritage ensured that she climbed to the pinnacle of scholarship. Starting with Bachelor’s in English and Drama of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan, she followed with a Master’s and later crowned it with Doctor of Philosophy at the New York University, United States.

A seminal reflection of this interesting foray into knowledge indicated a zig-zag, trapeze dance between theory and practice, private and public media practice. For instance, she started her journalism practice at Daily Sketch, a regional newspaper of the defunct Western State Government in 1969.

After her Master’s, she worked at Daily Times, a national medium owned by the Federal Government and following the completion of her doctorate, she moved from Daily Times to Concord Press of Nigeria to birth a newspaper with a distinct and different approach to mainstream news and tabloid journalism.

Dr Doyin Abiola, gentle and genial, soft yet solid, inhaled and exhaled journalism. Breaking the news day after day, splashing shockers on the front pages and making sure that readers got the news of Concord hot very early at the newstands, were the goals that drove her to deliver the best copies to the market.

She was, indeed, a newsman, ( as there are no women in journalism), trained for the job with an incredible passion for investigation and staying power for following up till the end of each episode.

Dr. Abiola’ s managerial expertise was unparalleled. Complementing her husband, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the publisher, Dr. Abiola supervised several innovative projects to position Concord Press as the primus inter pares in the media industry. For instance, Concord was the first to archive newspapers by converting from print to microfilm.

She showed her motherly disposition in the provision of conducive working conditions and personal interest in staff welfare and professional development.

Only a professional and manager of exceptional capacity and courage could have translated the publisher’s vision of independent journalism into daily publication of news and respected leaders. Only a woman of quintessential professional standards and stoic sacrifice could have survived the regular onslaught of military invasion of Concord’s newsroom, incessant closures and incarceration of staff, and ultimately, the detention and death of the publisher.

It is a testament of her doggedness that she brought her resourcefulness and stature to count on the side of the Nigerian people when it mattered most, unbowed by the wicked incarceration of her husband and winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Dr Doyin Abiola’s transition signals the gradual exit of the beautiful ones who brought sparkle to the lives of many readers by publishing delightful stories of hope and perseverance.

Dr Abiola’s transition is a personal loss to me and my family. She was the auntie who held my hand and led me up the corporate steps of Africa’s foremost media establishment. She was the sister who polished the edges of a character in flight to stardom and higher responsibilities. She was the boss who believed in me and contributed to what I have become today. She was the leader who spotted bright minds and nurtured to fruition talents that could have been spent half way. She was the mother who counselled and encouraged us to stand by the values of integrity and enterprise.

As you prepare to meet your Maker, Auntie D, the world is aware that you left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Adieu, Auntie, and rest peacefully in the bossom of the Lord.

Being a press Statement on the transition of Dr. (Mrs.) Doyin Abiola, former Managing Director of Concord Press of Nigeria

