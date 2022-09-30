October 1: Paratroopers land on tree, falls to ground during preparation

Some Nigerian military paratroopers have been spotted carrying out a training in an undisclosed place.

In a video obtained by The Eagle Online, one the paratroopers from 100 feet in the air crashed and fell to the ground.

This led to screams by onlookers in the background.

Also, another paratrooper, landed on a tree.

It was gathered that the paratroopers are preparing for October 1 independence anniversary celebration of Nigeria.

The country celebrates its independence from British rule in 1960 every year.

The government of Nigeria celebrates this holiday annually with plenty of parades, bands, parties, food and gatherings of friends and family alike.

The day usually starts with an address from the President in the morning, which officially starts the celebration.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria made up of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force; and other security agencies such as the Nigeria Police engage in a parade after the president’s arrest.

Aerial display by the NAF forms a major part of the celebration.