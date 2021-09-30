Ocheho re-elected as HFN President

Samuel Ocheho has been re-elected as President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN).

In a keenly contested election held at the Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja had 13 stakeholders voting, Ocheho defeated his opponent Saidu Jibril Ojih by 7-6 votes to emerge as president of the handball governing body.

Alhaji Bala Aminu Bodinga defeated Sylvester Otumba 8-5 to emerge the vice president of the Handball Federation.

Thirteen stakeholders, which include the just elected zonal representatives and other affiliate constituencies, who are eligible to vote took part in the election.