Ameh Ejekwonyilo, the elder brother of late Ochanya who was allegedly raped to death in October 2018, on Wednesday appealed to the Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for protection from intimidation and threat to life.

Ejekwonyilo made the appeal during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the aim of the conference was to address issues regarding the prolong rape and eventual death of his 13 year-old old sister by Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor.

He said: “I had in the past told to the world about attempts to harass and intimidate my family by the family members of the Ogbujas and their in-laws.

“However, the recent harassment of one of my family members who is a key witness in the matter by political associates of Ogbuja and Ochiga families is disturbing to say the least.

“There has been consistent threat, bullying and harassment of my family which had been on even before the matter came into public consciousness.

“The most recent is on April 9 when one of the younger siblings of Ogbuja’s wife, Inalegwu Ochiga publicly assaulted me and threatened to kill me in Makurdi.

“I therefore call on the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to come to the aid our family; protect us from threat to life and constant intimidation.’’

He said the question begging for answer is “Where is Victor Ogbuja’’.

According to him, since the death of his sister in October 2019, the Nigeria Police were unable to locate and arrest the second suspect Victor.

He added that the second suspect had not been declare wanted and put on the national and international watch list by the Police.

He added: “We pray that the IGP immediately declare a manhunt for the arrest and prosecution of Victor Ogbuja.

“Also the IGP should please provide adequate security to guarantee our safety and that of the witnesses throughout the duration of the case.

“National and International Civil and Human Rights Organisations, UN and others should beam their searchlight on not only Ochanya’s case but other sex crimes in Nigeria.

“This will ensure that justice is not only served but seen to be manifestly served.’’

News Agency of Nigeria report that the late Ochanya was a student of Federal Government Girls College Gboko in Benue.

However, Dr Ngozi Azodoh, President, Abuja Chapter of Federal Government Girls College Old Girls Association said the association was following up on the matter.

According to her, the death of Ochanya had made the association to start up a campaign titled “Speak up, Speak Out’’.