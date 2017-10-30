Occupants of vehicle that plunged into Lagos lagoon identified

The occupants of the vehicle that plunged into the lagoon in Lagos State off the Third Mainland Bridge have been identified.

The vehicle plunged into the lagoon at about 10:55pm on Saturday.

The occupants have been identified as retired Air Vice Marshal Olufunsho Martins and his driver.

The accident was said to be a lone one.

The car, a Ford Explorer with registration number GGE 456 BT, fell into the muddy section of the lagoon.

Martins is said to be the owner of popular Events Centre, Martinos, located close to Gani Fawehinmi’s Library and Regency Suites in the Ikeja area of the State, which also has the African Shrine.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident.

Famous-Cole said bodies of the victims and the wreckage of the car were brought to Yaba Police Station around 2am on Sunday by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, led by Adesina Tiamiyu.

LASEMA was the first agency to arrive at the scene of the accident.