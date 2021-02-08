A Karu Grade I Area Court on Monday, ordered a 26-year-old woman, Precious Gang, to cut grass within the court premises for two weeks for obstructing police investigation.

The convict, who resides in Nyanya, Abuja, pleaded guilty to obstructing public servant in the discharge of duty and pleaded for leniency.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave her an option to pay a fine of N5,000 fine and warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that a case of theft and extortion against one Victoria Pofa was reported at the Karu Police station on Jan. 18.

In the course of investigation, he said, police detectives attached to the Karu police station went to arrest the suspect but encountered Gang, who claimed to be the sister to the alleged suspect.

However, he said, while effecting the arrest, Gang blocked the police from performing their duties and also brought out her cellphone and started recording the police officers without their permission.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 149 of the Penal Code Law.