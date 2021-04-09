An Islamic Cleric, Imam Yahya Alyolawi, has urged Muslims to take cognisance of the rules guiding Ramadan fast to reap optimum benefits from the exercise.

Alyolawi, who is the Imam of Area 10 Jumaat Mosque, Garki, Abuja, made the call in his sermon at the Mosque on Friday.

He described the fasting month of Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam, prescribed by Almighty Allah on all adult Muslims.

He explained: “Fasting becomes mandatory upon the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan after the month of Sha’aban.

“It is obligatory upon every sane, healthy Muslim who has reached puberty.

“As for women, they must not fast if they are menstruating or having post-child bleeding.”

Alyolawi urged Muslims to make sincere intention to fast for the sake of Allah as Ramadan approaches.

He said: “The intention needs to be in words but must be with the sincerity of the heart and mind.

“The intention can be made once only for the whole month, and does not have to be repeated every day.”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam, a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship.

While fasting, Muslims are expected to abstain from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn till sunset to seek Allah’s favour.

The well-to-do should be able to experience hunger and empathise with the poor and the have-nots, as well as feel their pains, while sharing from their wealth to seek Allah’s mercies.

