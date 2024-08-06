Oborududu to fight for bronze after defeat to Kyrgyzstan’s opponent

World number 6 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics Silver Medalist, Blessing Oborududu, on Monday lost to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan 1-3 in a failed bid to book a place in the final.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the semifinal bout of the women’s 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics took place at the Champs De Mars Arena.

Oborududu had earlier in the day defeated her Canadian opponent, Linda Morais, 8-2 for a place in the quarter final.

She took to the mat again in the quarter final and defeated Larroque Koumba of France 6-2 to continue her good start to the Olympics before her defeat in the semi-final to Zhumanazarova.

Oborodudu failed to become the first Nigerian wrestler to qualify for two consecutive Olympic Games finals.

