Oborevwori greets Delta PDP Chair on birthday Anniversary

The ruling PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections and Speaker of the Delta State’s House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated with the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Oborevwori’s Press Secretary, Dennis Otu while congratulating the State’s PDP Chairman on his birthday Anniversary, describing him as a charismatic leader.

“Today, I join others in felicitating with the Chairman of our great party, the PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday. I must say that you have devoted a greater part of your robust energy on consolidating on the gains of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State by taking the party to enviable heights with your uncommon wisdom and rare leadership qualities and we are proud of you”.

“As you celebrate this milestone today, my prayer is that Almighty God will continue to bless you with sound health and divine Wisdom. Wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns my brother and wonderful friend. Congratulations” Oborevwori said.