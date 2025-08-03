Oborevwori felicitates Omo-Agege at 62

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, as he clocks 62.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement issued by Sir Festus Ahon, his Chief Press Secretary, on Sunday in Asaba.

Oborevwori described Sen. Omo-Agege as a distinguished son of Delta and astute politician.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta state, I congratulate my brother and former Deputy President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he turns 62 today.

“Senator Omo-Agege’s commitment to public service and his contributions to national development, particularly in the area of law making and representation, are commendable.

“As a lawyer, legislator and politician, he has demonstrated resilience, courage, and dedication in the discharge of his duties,” Oborevwori said.

The governor prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health, and blessings for the former national lawmaker in the years ahead.

“As you mark this new age, it is my prayer that God grants you more wisdom, strength and grace to continue to contribute meaningfully to the growth and unity of our dear state and nation,” he added.

