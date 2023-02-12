Oborevwori commiserates with Okowa over gruesome murder of security personnel

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has commiserated with the PDP Presidential Vice Candidate and the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on the murder of his security aides.

The deceased officers – Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh – were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty, on Friday.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, while mourning the murdered officers, enjoined Governor Okowa, the Delta State Police Command and members of the deceased families to take solace in the fact that they died in active service while serving their fatherland.

According to the statement; “I am still in deep shock over the officers killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty, on Friday. Their death is very painful. My heart bleeds for them.

“On behalf of my family, friends, political associates and the good people of Okpe State Constituency, I mourn the passing of the three gallant police officers attached to the EOD Unit in Government House Asaba and I hereby commiserate with our amiable Governor and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the State Commissioner of Police, and families of the deceased police officers. We are going to miss them”, the Speaker added.

“My heart goes out to all those they left behind. I pray that God will grant their souls eternal rest and give the families, friends and others the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, he said.