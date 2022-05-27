Obi’s resignation from PDP blessing to smaller parties — Accord

Chief Bartho Igwedibia, Chairman Accord Party in Anambra State, says the resignation of Peter Obi from the Peoples Democratic Party has become a blessing in disguise for smaller parties in the state.

The party chairman made the assertion while briefing journalists at the state secretariat of the party on Thursday in Awka.

Igwedibia urged Obi to join his party.

According to him: “The exit of Obi from the PDP is like a thunderbolt to his former party, but a very joyous development to smaller parties like Accord in the state.

“As you might have heard, many aspirants who bought forms to contest state Assembly, House of Representatives or Senate in the PDP are resigning in their numbers.

“A good number of people are buying forms in our party since Wednesday and I make bold to call on His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, to equally take advantage and come to Accord because we have a veritable platform for him to achieve his presidential ambition.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Val Ozigbo, Tony Nwoye, senatorial aspirants in Anambra South and North, equally announced their resignation from the PDP on Thursday.

Others who resigned area Juliet Anaeme (House of Assembly, Ekwusigo), Chief Andrew Onwurah Azike (Aguata Federal Constituency), Obiora Chira (House of Reps, Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency) and Idu Emeka (House of Representatives, Onitsha North and South).

Igwedibia also used the medium to reaffirm the expulsion of one Innocent Igboekwe from the party.

He explained that Igboekwe from Ogidi Ward 1 in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was expelled following what the party described as “anti-party misconduct”.

The Accord chairman warned the public against dealing with Igboekwe, who, according to him, was the state vice chairman of the party before his expulsion.