Obi’s investment in Anambra State ‘worth next to nothing’ — Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that the investment of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the state government is worth next to nothing.

The Eagle Online recalls that Obi was once a two-term Governor of Anambra State, with records of investment.

Soludo, who spoke on Thursday during a television programme on Channels Television: “Politics Today,” said: “I don’t know about the investment.

“Our interview is about the 2023 budget.

“I’m not talking about the investments of any of my predecessors.

“By the way, the one that you talked about I don’t know about that.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment.

“With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing.

“So, let’s leave that aside.”





