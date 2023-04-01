OBIdient against Tinubu’s inauguration evacuated from plane + Video

An OBIdient, as supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, are known, was on Friday evacuated from an Ibom Air flight for shouting inside the aircraft that the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must not be inaugurated.

The Eagle Online recalls that Tinubu defeated Obi in the election and is scheduled for inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The protester, whose identity remained unknown as at press time, was shouting at the top of his voice, demanding to know if others will allow Tinubu to be inaugurated.

This put fears in some passengers who then demanded for him to be removed from the flight.

A lady obviously travelling with her family expressed fears that things could go awry if the man is allowed to fly with them.

The flight, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, was delayed for over one hour from 6pm as airport security operatives and officials of Ibom Air tried for a long time to remove the man from the plane.

As he was being dragged out, the OBIdient said: “OBIdients you’re here.

“They are doing this to me.

“OBIdients you’re here.

“I am naked.

“OBIdients you’re here, I am going naked.”