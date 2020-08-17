Reports making the rounds on many media platforms where Alor Community allegedly disowned Igwe Mac-Anthony Chinedu Okonkwo and blamed his emergence, as the Igwe, on his forceful imposition by former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, are not true, a former Commissioner for Information in the state has said.

Clearing the air, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, who served as Commissioner for Information under Peter Obi and also served as an EXCO member under the Willie Obiano administration, said Igwe Chinedu Okonkwo received his Certificate of Recognition from incumbent Governor Willie Obiano.

Uzodike in a statement issued on Monday in Awka, stated that Igwe Okonkwo was issued Certificate of Recognition as the traditional ruler of Alor by Obiano with the coronation on June 24, 2014.

Uzodike described as wrong the blames heaped on Obi for Okonkwo’s emergence as the Igwe Alor and the recent unease that has trailed his reign.

He noted that there were no apprehension in communities whose traditional rulers received certificates of recognition from Obi.

“Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, issued certificate of recognition to Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo who was coronated on June 24, 2014 as Ezedioramma 111 of Alor Kingdom. Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, did not issue him the certificate as recently reported, so it will only amount to mischief to blame Obi for any recent discontent experienced due to Igwe Okonkwo’s kingship,” Uzodike said.

The former commissioner noted that Obi, as governor, never meddled with traditional institutions.

He recalled that under Obi’s administration, when about 100 traditional rulers from Anambra State travelled to Lagos for the wedding of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s sister, the then governor never suspended any of the traditional rulers.

Rather, he organised an empowerment seminar for them to enable them understand and discharge their duties well.

He said it will therefore be unfair to drag Obi into the recent squabbles between the State Government and some traditional rulers.