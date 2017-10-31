Obiano not barred from parading himself as APGA’s governorship candidate – Court papers

Contrary to an earlier report carried by The Eagle Online on Monday based on a story by elombah.com, it has been discovered that a court in Abuja did not bar the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, from parading himself as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the State.

The court, presided over by Justice John Tsoho, delivered the judgment on October 25, 2017.

In the judgment, the court granted three out of the prayers of the plaintiff, Chief Martin Agbaso, and his faction of APGA.

According to the court papers, the reliefs granted were for the abridging of the time allowed within which the named Defendants can enter appearance to defend the suit from 30 days to 10 days; substituted service of copies of the Originating Summons and all other court processes on Obiano, which will now be by publishing it in Sun newspaper and pasting on the walls of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Abuja and Anambra State Governor’s Lodge; and an accelerated hearing of the suit.

However, Justice Tsoho did not grant Agbaso’s prayer for the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise Obiano as the APGA candidate for the election and for Obiano to stop parading himself as the party’s candidate.

Tsoho subsequently adjourned the hearing in the suit to November 9, 2017 for the Application on Notice.