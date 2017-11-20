Obiano mourns Ekwueme

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, describing it as a “huge loss to Nigeria”.

Ekwueme, according to a statement signed by Igwe Laz Ekwueme, a musicologist, died at about 10pm on Sunday in a London clinic.

Obiano said he was yet to come to terms with the reality of Ekwueme’s death as it was hard to contemplate the vacuum that his passage had created.

He said: “A great iroko has fallen. Nigeria has lost a statesman; Ndigbo have lost an illustrious son and Anambra has lost a father.

“I have lost both a father and a friend. I have lost a mentor. This is a big loss on all fronts.

“I was close to Ekwueme. I sought his advice on so many things and he was always ready to help.

“He attended every major event we have held in the past three years in our efforts to make Anambra a better place.

“You always knew where you stood with him on any issue. His death is a big personal loss to me.

“Only few Nigerians, living or dead could match Ekwueme’s contributions to a fair and just federation in the nation’s seemingly endless search for peace and equity.”

Obiano, who described the late icon as “architect” of a balanced Nigeria, expressed regret that the elder statesman passed away at a trying period in the life of the nation when his bridge-building talent was most needed.

He said: “Even in his last days, Dr Ekwueme fought gallantly to ensure that equity prevailed in his home state of Anambra.

“He spoke out fearlessly in favour of sustaining the geopolitical balance that has entrenched peace in the state.

“Dr Ekwueme’s life is an open book that should inspire generations of Nigerians who need a beacon to guide them into evolving as true patriots willing to make sacrifices for the greatness of the country.

“He is an icon whose place is assured in our hearts in Anambra.”

The governor expressed his condolences to Ekwueme’s family and the people of the state, and prayed that God gives the fortitude to bear this grave loss.