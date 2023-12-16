Obiano, ex-Anambra Governor, mourns Ezeife

The immediate past Governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano, has expressed deep sadness and sympathy over the passing of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Obiano’s message was contained in a statement released by his Publicist, Tony Nezianya.

The former Governor was quoted to have described Ezeife as a highly esteemed figure in Nigerian politics.

Obiano said Ezeife’s vast knowledge and experience made him a valuable asset to the Nigerian government, particularly the Igbos who he cherished so dearly.

He said the loss of Ezeife was a huge one to members of his family, friends and the nation as a whole.

‘’I supported him in the very best way I could during my tenure as Governor. I intervened in several ways to lighten his burden of aging gracefully.

“We were indeed close,’’ noted Chief Obiano.

He said Ezeife, during his reign as Anambra Governor from January 1992 to November 1993, made significant contributions to the development of the state while praying to God for the repose of his soul.

Before his governorship, Ezeife had a distinguished career as a Federal Permanent Secretary.

Ezeife’s death came about three weeks after Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, another former governor of Anambra, who died in April was buried.

Ezeife, also a former Governor of the state, passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja on December 14 at the age of 85.

Chief Rob Nwakaire, younger brother of the elder statesman, announced the death on Friday.