Obi would have been my presidential running mate – Kwankwaso

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has said a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, would have been his running mate if he had joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Recall that Obi met Kwankwaso a few hours after exiting the Peoples Democratic Party, but then joined Labour Party.

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, spoke on his dream of having Obi as his running mate on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday.

He said: “Actually we had opportunities to talk to ourselves on many national issues, until few days to the time when he declared for the Labour Party, of which he is now the presidential candidate.

“I wish him well and I wish all other presidential candidates well.

“I’m sure all these would be decide by the electorate across the country who are going to vote on the 25th of February, 2023.”

On whether he thought of Obi being his running mate, the former two-term Governor of Kano State said: “Yes, many people suggested that.

“I believe it could have been possible if not because he joined another party.

“Now, he is a (presidential) candidate as we have seen from the news just now.

“We look forwards to seeing what happens in the next few days or weeks.”

Asked about picking a running mate from the South East, Kwankwaso responded: “We are not there yet.

“After the convention (of the NNPP), then the party would sit down and look around and see if we can have a very good, credible somebody who is acceptable, somebody who can bring as many people as possible to come and vote for our party as the Vice-President of the NNPC from the Southern part of the country.”