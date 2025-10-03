Obi won’t compete with Atiku in money influenced primaries — Obidients

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, have said the former Anambra State governor would not compete with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a money influenced primaries.

The Obidients made this known in an interview granted by their National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, to The PUNCH on Thursday.

Abubakar and Obi are both members of the opposition coalition in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former Vice President had on Thursday denied an earlier report that he was going to step down for a younger and more vibrant candidate in the ADC.

Tanko told The PUNCH: “I’m happy Atiku is saying what he has in mind.

“It shows there’s something we can hold him accountable for.

“But Peter Obi is willing to bring new political ideology into the system.

“I can say it authoritatively that an Obi will never go into a primary election where he has to buy out the delegates.

“We know that is the norm in other camps.

“It is a fact that in Nigeria of today, delegates in every primary are being purchased.

“It is even in dollars and not naira.

“And for those of us who want to give hope to the younger generation, who may not have stolen or received so much money from governors’ purses, how do you encourage them?”