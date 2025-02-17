Obi urges reopening of markets affected by drug raid

Former Anambra Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has advocated for the immediate reopening of markets that were collaterally affected by the closure of the Head Bridge Market in Onitsha.

It was shut down by regulatory and security agencies due to alleged trading in illegal drugs in a section known as Ogbo Ogwu.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday via X, Obi condemned the sale of illicit drugs but stressed the need for fairness in the enforcement of the law.

“One unequivocally condemns such illicit drug trading activities and urges the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate the sale of fake items—especially drugs—and legally prosecute the perpetrators for the health and safety of society,” he stated.

Also, Obi expressed concern over the closure of neighbouring markets, which he described as excessive and unjustified.

“Shutting down other neighbouring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market, such as Rod, Allied and Tools, Plumbing Materials, Timber, Surgical, and Provision Markets, seems excessive and unjustified.”

He appealed for their immediate reopening, highlighting the economic hardship traders and their families are facing.

“Their continued closure is severely affecting the livelihoods of millions, especially during this difficult period in our country,” Obi wrote.

He also called for transparency in the search of shops, urging authorities to involve store owners during inspections.

“The search should be conducted transparently, with store owners present while their shops are inspected and items removed by the law and due process,” he advised.

Recalling his tenure as Anambra governor, Obi shared his approach to handling similar situations.

“Whenever we encountered public health threats, we addressed them collaboratively and methodically with the relevant agencies.

“In cases requiring market interventions, we worked closely with regulatory authorities and security agencies, ensuring fairness and due process,” he explained.

He urged the state government to reconsider the current strategy to prevent undue hardship on traders and protect the state’s economy.

“A more balanced and transparent approach will enhance both security and economic stability,” Obi added, emphasising the need to weigh public health measures against their economic impact.

