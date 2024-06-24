Obi to Tinubu: You deserve commendation for emulating me

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation emulating him when he heeded his call on wealthy Nigerians to join him in sinking boreholes to provide access to water for the downtrodden.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State said this in a statement by the Peter Obi Media Reach on Sunday.

The statement by Obi, in response to Tinubu’s directive that 400 boreholes be constructed nationwide in memory of his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, was signed by Dr. Tanko Yunusa.

The statement said: “The office of the Peter Obi Media Reach wishes to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for harkening to the call of our principal, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to wealthy Nigerians to join him in ensuring the provision of boreholes across the country for the oppressed in our midst.

“Obi embarked on the project after witnessing what many Nigerians go through trying to get basic needs such as drinking water.

“He had already installed some boreholes as a short time solution in some Northern states, including Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kano, Zaria, Kebbi, Suleja in Niger State and Sokoto, where the situation is acute.

“At the special anniversary of the death of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji in Abuja at the weekend, the President announced a nationwide project to construct 400 boreholes as a continuation of charity in the late mother’s memory.

“The POMR commends this spirit of charity from the President as it aligns with our principal’s desire to attend to the poor in our midst.

“POMR would like to advise that this new line of thinking from the President should be reflected in government projects which at the moment are not addressing the yearnings of the poor in our midst.

“It remains shameful that in a nation where millions have no access to clean drinking water, millions of children are out of school and have no access to decent healthcare with millions of youths out of jobs, yet the government is placing priority on bogus projects such as coastal highway, mansions, flyovers and buying of jets etc as a priority.

“The President’s new spirit of charity, if it continues, will help in pulling many Nigerians out of poverty if it’s diversified.”