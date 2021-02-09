The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has encouraged students not to undermine the educational opportunities at their disposal, but to see them as avenues of empowerment that will enable them to change the world.

Obi, who spoke to students of St John’s Vocational and Technical Institute, Neni, during a visit to the school, urged them never to be weary of creating a better future for themselves through education.

He maintained that human capital investment is the best kind of investment any individual, organisation or nation could make.

Obi reminded them that getting good education does not necessarily mean attending a tertiary institution.

He explained that acquiring basic education, to primary and secondary levels, is enough to equip an individual with the requisite knowledge for success in life.

He said: “Now, you have no reason not to succeed in life, having acquired primary and secondary education.

“Apple Inc. which, today, is the most valuable company in the world, has an annual revenue greater than Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

“It might shock you to know that the company was founded by a homeless child, Steve Jobs, who never went to the university.

“Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, was a university dropout, so was Bill Gates, Mercedes and Benz, and so on.

“But they all had their basic education, which greatly helped their journey to success.”

The former Anambra State Governor presented the school with a cheque of N1.5 million and urged the management of the Institute to keep upholding high moral and educational standards.

On behalf of the Proprietor of the Institute, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the School Rector, Rev. Fr. Francis-Michael Enyosiobi, appreciated Obi “for his wonderful show of love and affection on the youths, the future leaders”.

Fr. Enyosiobi said the Institute was grateful for what Obi had done for them in the past.

He prayed God to continue to bless Obi and take him to higher heights.

The Student Leader of the Institute, Ebiji Ebere Stella-Maris, thanked Obi on behalf of the students.

Stella-Maris said: “Ever since 2013 when you stepped your feet into this institution for the first, the life of the institution changed for the better.

“You donated to us 18-seater bus, 30KVA soundproof generator, 30 laptops for our academic needs.

“May God bless you today and always.”

Other distinguished persons at the event were Awka Catholic Diocesan Education Secretary, Rev. Fr. Hilary Nwajagu; Rector of St Dominic Savior Seminary, Akpu, Rev. Fr. Maximus Okonkwo; and Vice Rector, St John’s Vocational and Technical Institute, Rev. Fr. Raymond Umennajiuba.