Obi to students: Education will set you free

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian students to focus on their education as that is the greatest weapon to liberate people and society from ignorance, slavery and prepare them for competition in the world.

Obi gave the advice when he celebrated “My Freedom Day” with students of Girls Secondary School, Agulu, Anambra State and Christ the King College, Ijebu Ode, Ondo State.

In his separate addresses to both schools, Obi ascribed anti-social and grievous ills taking place in the society today as borne out of lack of functional education that would have taught those engaging in such that it is suicidal destroying one’s society.

The former Governor called on the students to always be of good behaviour and to choose reputable men with track record of achievements and decency in both public and private lives as role models.

He also requested them to remember the abducted Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls in their prayers,

The high point of both visits was the presentation of N1 million cheque each to the two schools to support them in their infrastructural improvement.

“My Freedom Day,” celebrated yearly on March 14, is a CNN creation to sensitise students on the importance of education as a veritable vehicle to fight slavery.