The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has advised students on the need to choose responsible people as their role models.

Obi gave the advice on Tuesday when he paid a visit to students of El-Shalom Convent, New Heaven, Ogbaru, Anambra State.

Advising the students on the secret of success, Obi said they should take their education serious and see it as the surety for their successes in the world.

“Today’s world is defined by economics indices driven by the intellect. This is why emphasis is on knowledge and not baggage economy,” Obi said.

Speaking on positive influences that would help them live successful lives, Obi, after recalling how former United States President Bill Clinton said his encounter with a former president of that country, John Kennedy, implanted in him the hunger to become president, advised them to see the likes of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna and Chimamanda Adichie as role models.

He also encouraged them to read about the lives of illustrious people like late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

The highlights of the visit were a tour of the facilities of the school and the presentation of a cheque for N1 million to the school by Obi for continued infrastructural development.

The proprietor of the school and Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru, Most Rev. Prosper Amah, revealed that the school still uses the generator, computers and other facilities they received when Obi was the Governor.

Amah thanked him for the visit and assured him of continued prayers.

Obi was accompanied by Okunna, who served as a Commissioner during his time as Anambra State Governor.