Obi to OBIdients: Bear attacks as sacrifice for new Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has asked his supporters, popularly known as OBIdients, to bear the attacks they receive as a sacrifice for a new Nigeria.

Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, spoke in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said he and his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, are pained that their supporters are being attacked because they chose to stand by them.

He tweeted: “Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being OBIdient, most of you have suffered vituperations, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.

“Please bear such attacks as the sacrifices that we are all required to make in order to create a new Nigeria, where justice, equity, fairness, love and prosperity shall reign.

“Be assured that Datti and I are with you, and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to demarket and delegitimize the OBIdient Movement will fail. We are fully structured and have remained focused and steadfast in addressing the ills in our nation.

“While underpinning the supremacy of our Constitution and imperatives of the rule of law. Do not relent; and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in state capture will come to fruition.

“Therefore, in all your actions and inactions, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful and peaceful.”