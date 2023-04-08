Obi to Nigerians at Easter: Don’t despair, remain hopeful, peaceful

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians never to despair in the face of tribulations and provocations because Easter is about hope and promise for all who believe.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor made the call in his message to Nigerians at Easter on Saturday.

Obi, who also noted that Muslims are in the middle of their 30 days of special prayers and fasting that will culminate in Eid El Fitr, said he is praying with them during this solemn period for a great and peaceful Nigeria ahead.

He said: “To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid El Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations we are facing as a country.

“We continue to thank God for all His blessings on Nigeria and pray for a better and New Nigeria where equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership, and prosperity shall reign.

“If Jesus our messiah died for us and rose from death to fight for us why should we be hopeless at anything?

“Every religion believes that God our creator is of justice, so why should we as his children not expect it from him?

“The main significance of Easter that the Christendom celebrate this time is that it marks the Resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death by crucifixion.

“The three most significant events in it are the trial of Jesus, the death of Jesus, and finally the resurrection.

“What is the strength here for us, it gives all who believe in Christ the courage and hope that the Lord they serve, worship, and adore is alive and not dead.

“And that Good Friday must come before Easter Sunday.

“Meaning that the road to Alleluia is not smooth but it must come.

“Easter is therefore a celebration and festival of hope knowing that our messiah is alive and not dead.

“Easter gives us hope of eternal life which is what every believer is working for.

“If therefore we know that Easter gives us hope that our saviour is alive after dying for our sake, why should we despair?

“So, fellow Nigerians, dear Obidients, of all faith and class, never despair as I pray that the blessings of the resurrection will remain with us in the face of any tribulations because our redeemer is living and active.”

Obi wished all Christians a happy celebration and prayed that the message and blessings of Easter will remain with everyone.