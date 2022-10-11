Obi to Girl Child: Our fight for new Nigeria is for your sake

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has explained that the unrelenting struggle for a new Nigeria was, among other reasons, to build a better nation where the girl child would be free and safe to live and thrive.

The former Governor made this known in his Message to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2022.

Obi mentioned that education remained the most important investment in the life of the girl child, while restating his commitment to seeing that the nation’s education sector would be well funded for the benefit of the people.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor said: “Educating the girl child remains critical to transforming our nation and reducing gender inequality.

“Regrettable, however, is that females school enrollment has remained poor in many parts of the country.

“It is reported that over 60 per cent of the out-of-school children in Nigeria are females.

“We must, therefore, ensure that the girl child, no matter where she lives, gets access to good education as and when due.”

Obi assured that he would remain ever committed to his promise of building a more secure and productive Nigeria.

He said that by so doing, the girl child would freely explore and be empowered to live her life to the fullest, while contributing positively to the growth and development of the nation.