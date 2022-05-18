Obi to Commonwealth boss: Education key to solving Nigeria’s problems

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that education remained very critical to development and remained the key to the many problems facing the country.

Obi spoke after a breakfast meeting with the Chief Executive of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Rosie Glazebrook, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Obi, who recalled what education was doing in many parts of the world, said it remained the only enduring legacy by which the future generations would compete with their peers all over the world.

He said that if our leaders understood as much, the Academic Staff Union of Universities would not be on strike now.

It would be recalled that as the Governor of Anambra State, Obi moved the state from 26th position in external examinations to number one among other states in Nigeria.

It was after the spectacular improvement that the World Bank commissioned Prof. Paul Collier to study what Anambra State did on education, which they widely published and encouraged other countries to emulate.