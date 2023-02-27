Obi sweeps Ojo, Alimosho LGAs, Tinubu wins in Mushin

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won two more local governments in Lagosm while the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, took one more local government in the state.

Obi won in Alimosho and Ojo Local Government Areas while Asiwaju Tinubu took more of the votes in Mushin LGA.

In total, Tinubu won in 11 LGAs, while Obi won in nine.

In Alimosho, Obi gathered 71,327 votes, Tinubu gathered 62,909, while the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, got 8,201 and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 701.