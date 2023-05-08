Obi storms Soyinka’s residence, gives reason for visit + Photo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, on Sunday visited Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The visit comes about a month after Soyinka denounced the activities of Obi’s followers, popularly known as OBIdient.

In an interview and statement, he castigated Obi’s followers, saying they constituted one of the reasons the former two-term Anambra State Governor lost the presidential election.

Though he later apologised for his use of language, OBIdients had attacked him on the social media.

Revealing the visit to Soyinka and offering explanation for why he did, Obi tweeted on his Twitter handle on Sunday: “Today, I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka.

“Prof Soyinka has been a father whom I hold in very high esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater and more inclusive Nigeria.

“I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of the civil war, fighting for the cause of the Igbos.

“I cherished this Sunday’s visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the OBIdient family.”