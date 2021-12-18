Obi remains consistent in building a better society — Cleric

The Hospital Administrator of St. Philomena’s Catholic Hospital and College of Nursing Sciences, Benin City, Edo State, Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanoafo, has spoken of the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, as one very passionate about building a better society.

The Priest said that if given the chance, the former Anambra State Governor would surely build a better Nigeria.

Oyanoafo spoke at St Philomena’s Catholic Hospital Complex, Benin City when Obi visited the hospital and presented them a cheque of N2 million to enable them to continue delivering good health care to the society.

The cleric said Obi has remained consistent in his true nature of generosity and kindness.

According to him, Obi has always shown uncommon passion in contributing to a better society, even before he assumed office as the Governor of Anambra State, while he was in office and even now that he is not holding any public office.

He said: “It is rare in this part of the world to see people walk into a hospital with the sole aim of giving to the hospital and to the poor.

“We are really amazed by Obi’s kind gesture.

“It is obvious that when given the opportunity, he would transform our nation for better.”

For his part, Obi stated his resolve to continue contributing to nation building.

He explained that he has always prioritised poverty eradication, education and health as avenues that should be invested in, in the society because they are the critical areas of national development.

Obi praised the proprietor of the hospital and Catholic Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubueze, and the hospital’s management for their service to the Nigerian society through the hospital.

He called on the government to support the hospital in rendering their very critical service to society.