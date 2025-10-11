Obi owns over 200 shops in demolished Lagos Trade Fair – Senator

Emmanuel Leke

The representative of Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, has revealed that former governor Peter Obi owned over 200 shops in the Trade Fair Complex demolished by Lagos State government.

The state government had justified the demolition of the complex on the ground that it failed to comply with the physical planning laws.

But speaking on the demolition on a Channels TV programme, Sunrise, Senator Umeh said the former governor owned over 200 shops in the complex, adding that the former presidential candidate was the one of the developers in the complex.

In his words, ” We are the representatives of the people. Over 70 percent in that place are our people , and you can’t go bully them and intimidate them and abandon them.

“Mr Peter Obi is one of the developers in that trade fair complex. He has a plaza in that complex, over 200 shops as far back 1995 and he is the patron of the place.

“All the associations in that complex, he is their patron . So, he can’t sit down and people call him that they are being dealt with against the provisions of the law and you want him to start running around, to start looking for governor of Lagos State.

“So, if the land belongs to Lagos state government, yes the place to go is to go and interface with the Lagos state government, but they don’t own the land, the land does not belong to them, they acted illegally, how can you now begin to tell somebody that he is acting illegally and provocatively and when you are completely in breach and you know that the land does not belong to you, and you know that you are exercising oversight over that estate. “