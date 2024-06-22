Obi, others, bid farewell to late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate; and Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Dom Onyenji, among others were present to mourn the late Nollywood icon, Amaechi Monagu.

Muonagor was buried in his Obosi country home in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Obi, while delivering his condolence speech, lamented the death of the icon and urged the bereaved family to take heart and prayed to God for repose of his soul.

On his part, Onyenji described Nollywood as an industry for those who were creative.

He noted that the industry had lost a creative personality in the late Muonagor.

Onyenji maintained that the Anambra State Government was on ground to mourn with Nollywood as the legend played his roles well while alive and mentored stars in the industry.

In his remarks, the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Ejezie, urged the bereaved family to take heart as the deceased was a great man.

Ejezie, who was represented by a veteran actor, Steve Eboh, prayed that God in His infinite mercy will give them the heart with which to bear the loss.

In her speech, the state chairman of AGN, Chinyere Anyaegbunam, said that they lost somebody who was very precious to all, emphasising that the late icon was somebody people looked up to as a father figure in the industry.

Anyaegbunam said that late Muonagor mentored so many of them in the movie industry.