Obi mourns LP Woman Coordinator, visits family

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has condoled with the family of John Anzaku over the passing of the party’s Door-to-Door Woman Coordinator, Cecilia Anzaku, and paid a visit to the family.

Obi, who visited the family at their residence in Gidan Mangoro area of Abuja on Tuesday, described the death of the Coordinator as unfortunate.

According to him: “Humans cannot and should not question God over the death of loved ones.

“This is because He is the One who gives life and He is the One who takes.

“He has a reason for everything He does.

“He has a plan for everyone in this life.

“She is a great mobiliser and has dedicated her time and energy for a good course.

“Let us pray that her soul rest in peace with the Lord/.”

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Information and Culture, Labaran Maku, on behalf of the family of Anzaku appreciated Obi for the condolence visit.

Maku, who is a brother to Cecilia’s husband, described the deceased as a great woman, widely known by different women groups.

He said: “The coming of a large group of people to console the family is a testament of her great works to politics and society.

“We pray that the legacy she left behind will be maintained and improved.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Anzaku would be buried on September 5, 2025 at Akwanga in Nasarawa State.

