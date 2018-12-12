Obi mourns ex-Ohanaeze President-General

Obi, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, described Ikedife, who died on Tuesday evening at his Nnewi residence in Anambra, as an exemplary leader who effectively used his sterling qualities to advance the cause of the Igbo man and his country.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has lamented as truly painful the passing away of Dr. Dozie Ikedife, an elder statesman and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obi, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, described Ikedife, who died on Tuesday evening at his Nnewi residence in Anambra, as an exemplary leader who effectively used his sterling qualities to advance the cause of the Igbo man and his country.

Obi said on Wednesday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Valentine Obienyem: “Dr. Ikedife’s invaluable contributions towards the advancement and development of Nnewi, Anambra State, the South East and Nigeria will forever be remembered with fond memories. He wasn’t just the President-General of Ohanaeze. During my time as governor of Anambra State, he was the Chairman of the Elders’ Council that contributed immensely to the successes we recorded in those eight years.

“I consulted him repeatedly and he offered top assistances like a very dedicated father to the glory of dear state. It’s so sad that he is gone.”

Obi lamented that the experience and knowledge of the patriarch will be sorely missed in this critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

Obi mourned with the Ikedife family, Ohanaeze and Nigeria, praying “that God grants the soul of the departed icon an eternal rest as well as provide the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”