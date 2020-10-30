Following Wednesday’s accident that occurred at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, which left 21 persons, including school children, dead, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has condoled with the bereaved families, the government and people of Enugu State.

In a statement released by his Media Office, Obi said he was particularly pained that most victims of the accident were young school children.

He described their death as a huge loss to the entire nation.

Obi said: “I am deeply pained by the depressing news of the accident that claimed about 21 lives in Enugu State today.

“An accident of that magnitude which involves school children, staff and by-standers is a huge loss, not just to Enugu State, but to our country Nigeria.

“We must take urgent steps to ensure that our roads are safer and such accidents never occur again.”

Obi condoled with the affected families, praying God to strengthen them in this period of “unimaginable pains”.

He equally sympathised with the Governor and the people of Enugu State, asking God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives in the accident.

In a related development, the former Anambra State Governor also mourned the death of Highlife maestro, Chief Morocco Mmaduka, describing his demise as an “exit of a great man of art, whose originality and thought-provoking lyrics would remain a lesson to budding musicians.”

He prayed to God to grant him repose and to those he left behind, the courage to bear the loss.