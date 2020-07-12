The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Madam Janet Kukah, the mother of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah.

In a condolence message made available to the press on Saturday, Obi commiserated with Bishop Kukah over the loss of his mother, praying God to accept her soul.

“We place our faith and hope in the resurrection of the saints as we pray God to grant your dear mother eternal rest in paradise,” part of Obi’s condolence message read.

Obi also condoled with the Kukah family and the entire faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Madam Janet Kukah, fondly called Mama Dada, died on July 10, 2020 at the age of 86.

Also on Saturday, Obi felicitated with the former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, Mustapha Chike-Obi, who was recently appointed as Nigeria’s Special Envoy to the United States by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev. Denis Isizoh, who was also recently appointed as one of the new members to the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue by Pope Francis.

Obi lauded the duo for their new appointments, which he said came as a result of hard work on their parts.

By his appointment, Chike-Obi would draw on his professional and intellectual experience to settle the ongoing rancour between stakeholders of the African Development Bank and the United States of America Government.

It would also be recalled that Chike-Obi was recently appointed as the Chairman, Board of Directors, Fidelity Bank Plc.

Bishop Isizoh, who, with a number of Cardinals and Bishops, was appointed to the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue by Pope Francis, is charged with the responsibility of promoting mutual understanding, respect and collaboration between Catholics and followers of other religious traditions.

“I sincerely rejoice with Mustapha Chike-Obi and Bishop Dennis Isizoh on their respective appointments which came as a result of their hard work. I believe they will do well on their new positions judging by their wealth of experience and knowledge,” Obi said.

Obi encouraged them to remain committed and steadfast in their resolve to keep contributing positively to society while seeing their new appointments as platforms for higher sacrifices for humanity.