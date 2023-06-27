Obi mourns Archbishop Anikwenwa, describes his death, as painful loss

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has described the death of the late former Dean, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa, as a “painful loss”.

Obi said this in his tribute during a day of tribute organised on behalf of the deceased by the Management of Paul University Awka, Tuesday in Awka.

Obi, represented by Prof. Stella Okunna, Paul University Vice Chancellor, (Academics) urged the family to take heart over the irreplaceable loss of their benefactor and first female Professor of Mass Communication in Africa.

“I condole with you and the entire Maxwell Anikwenwa family (particularly his dear wife, Nnediogo) on the death of your beloved husband, His Grace Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa (Rtd) – Archbishop Emeritus and Dean, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

“His death is undoubtedly a painful loss in all ramifications.

“While His Grace was alive, he showed profound interest in human progress and development, and contributed significantly to good governance in Anambra State and Nigeria.

“Archbishop Anikwenwa was an accomplished administrator, a highly revered clergyman, a principled Church Leader and a dedicated servant of God who laboured diligently in the Lord’s Vineyard during his very eventful life.

“As the then Governor of Anambra State, I worked closely with him and he was one of those who would always tell you the true position of things, as he boldly and frankly spoke truth to Power.

“His support for me, through his invaluable counsel, was considerable and very much appreciated. Even after my tenure as Governor, our relationship remained quite cordial. We shall miss him dearly,” he said.

The former Governor prayed to God to grant him eternal rest and grant all who mourn him, especially the Christian Community, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.