The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2020 elections, Peter Obi, has said the great legacies left by Rev. Monsignor Raphael Anasiudu and Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu, both of whom were recently deceased, would always be remembered.

Obi spoke in a condolence message on Tuesday.

Anasiudu, of the newly-created Ekwulobia Diocese, was the first indigenous Catholic Priest of Igbo-Ukwu Town, Anambra State, who was ordained on April 29, 1965.

Izuogu, popular Nigerian inventor from Akokwa, Imo State, was the brains behind Africa’s first prototype car.

In his condolence message, Obi expressed sorrow at the news of the death of the duo who he said were men who really impacted the society and left indelible legacies for all.

Describing Anasiudu as a true propagator of the gospel, who won souls to God, Obi said his labours in God’s vineyard will surely be rewarded.

Speaking of Dr. Izuogu, Obi said he made landmark achievements in the field of science and technology, notable among which was his invention of Z-600 car.

He said: “Hearing the news of the death of this servant of God, Msgr. Raphael Anasiudu, and the great inventor Dr Ezekiel Izuogu brought me so much sadness knowing that they were men who have many achievements to their names. But I take solace in the great legacies they left behind which will always be remembered by us.”

Obi beseeched God to accept their souls in heaven.

He then condoled with the entire Anasiudu Family, Igbo-Ukwu Community and Ekwulobia Diocese over Anasiudu’s death, while extending heartfelt sympathies to Izuogu Family, the government and people of Imo State over the death of Dr. Izuogu.

He prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.