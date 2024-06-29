Obi leads dignitaries as Mr Ibu is laid to rest + Video, photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, was among the dignitaries president as Nollywood actor. John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was buried in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mr Ibu died in Lagos in March 2024 following complications arising from amputating his leg.

Obi, who was seen in a video with a prominent Hollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, also took photographs with the wife and children of Mr Ibu, who was 62 years old when he died.

Sharing on his X handle, Obi said: “I was in Amuri, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State today to pay my last respects to the talented Nollywood actor John Okafor a.k.a (Mr. Ibu) I joined the Okafor family, the Nollywood Entertainment family and other mourners to bid farewell to the Late Veteran Nollywood Actor, who was laid to rest.

“May God who called him home, at this time, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God protect and bless his family always.”

— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) June 28, 2024