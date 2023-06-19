Obi lauds NGE on transparent election, hails Anaba, others

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, says the transparent process leading to the election of Vanguard Newspapers Editor, Eze Anaba, as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors is a sign of new beginning for Nigeria.

Obi congratulated Anaba and others elected into the National Executive Committee of the Guild on Friday.

He described their emergence as a positive development for the media and the country at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Anaba emerged the new president after the election held during the NGE National Biennial Convention held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

NAN also reports that Anaba polled 250 votes to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81 votes.

In a statement in Lagos on Sunday, Obi urged the new officers to see their election as a call for more contribution in the making of a new Nigeria where truth, justice, equity and hard work would be the watch words.

He recalled the noble role by the media at strategic points in Nigeria’s march to nationhood, urging contemporary practitioners to further dedicate themselves to the collective efforts at making the country a better place for all.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, enthused that the transparency of the processes leading to the emergence of the new NGE officials aligned with his dream of a Nigeria where the voters were allowed to vote candidates of their choice and their votes counted.

He said: “By the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, the NGE has shown that a new Nigeria, free from manipulations and vote rigging, is possible.

“The keenness of the competition among the contestants and ability to stick to the issues while campaigning, is a lesson to politicians and all Nigerians seeking elective offices.

“Every Nigerian of good conscience should be proud of the marks of true statesmanship demonstrated by the entire members of the NGE in the election.

“I congratulate the elected officials and others who contested with them for the nobility of their efforts. The victory in the election is a victory for all NGE members and victory for democracy.”

Obi charged the editors to recommit themselves in the search for an equitable Nigeria, adding that with the challenges of the country, all hands needed to be on the deck to pull the nation through.

He urged the journalists and other citizens not to lose hope in the country but to continue to contribute their quota in repositioning it.

He urged Anaba and his team to see their election as a call to service and victory to the media profession.

